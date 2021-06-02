LIVESTREAMED: Charles Adu Boahen faces Parliament's Appointment Committee

Business News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Appointments Committee of Parliament will today, June 2, 2021 begin the vetting of the President’s nominees for the positions of a Minister of State and 39 Deputy Ministers.



Minister of State-designate for Finance, Charles Adu Boahen will face the Committee to answer questions regarding the stewardship of his former institution and demonstrate their readiness to serve the nation in a newly appointed position.



Some questions, Adu Boahen is likely to answer is the rationale behind the establishment of the Development Bank Ghana, the country's rising debt stock and the economic standing of the country among others.



