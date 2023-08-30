LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo commissions Ada Songor Salt Mine and Processing Plant

Business News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today Wednesday August 30, 2023, commission the Electrochem Salt Mine and Processing Plant located in Ada-Sege in the Greater Accra region.



The salt mine and processing plant, which is the largest in Africa has the capacity to produce about 1,000,000 metric tons (250 tons per hour) of salt per annum to supply to local and export markets.



In the medium term, the output is expected to be increased substantially with part of it being used to feed a Chlor-Alkali plant for the production of caustic soda and other chemical products.



The plant, which is operated by Electrochem Ghana Limited, a wholly owned Ghanaian company, first secured a 15-year mining lease by Parliament in October 2020, granting it a concession of 41,000 acres at Ada Songor. The concession has the potential to make about 8 million metric tons of salt products.



President Akufo-Addo will deliver the keynote address at the commissioning of the plant with Chiefs, Members of Parliament, Ministers of State and members of the business community also invited to grace the occasion.



