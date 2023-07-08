Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park temporarily closed for commercial preparations

Business News of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park (KNMP) in Accra, Ghana, has been closed down temporarily from midnight on Friday, July 7, 2023, until Tuesday, July 11, 2023.



This closure is necessary to facilitate preparations for the park's upcoming commercial operations.



An official statement signed by Mr. Edward Quao, the Acting Director of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, announced the closure on July 7.



The acting director expressed apologies for any inconvenience caused and affirmed the park's commitment to delivering an exceptional experience that surpasses the expectations of both the local community and visitors.



The historic facility, situated on the former polo grounds in Accra where Ghana's independence was declared, houses the remains of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and his wife, Fathia Nkrumah. Recently refurbished at a cost of $3.5 million, the park was commissioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on July 4, 2023.



During the unveiling ceremony, President Akufo-Addo highlighted that the redeveloped park is expected to attract approximately one million domestic and international tourists annually. Additionally, he emphasised the government's commitment to investing in the tourism sector as a means to revitalise the economy.