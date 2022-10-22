Kwadwo Safo hints at releasing solar-panelled cars

Business News of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Commercial Pilot and CEO of Kantanka group of companies, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has announced the soon-to-be-released vehicle powered by solar.



The CEO of the firm shared a video of a white salon car encrusted with a solar panel on the bonnet with a test drive plate captured at the number plate area.



According to Kwadwo Safo, the company is producing the vehicles to ease the pressure on buyers in times when fuel prices sell at a very high price.



“Something I am working on at the moment. As an alternative to salvage these high fuel prices. Kantanka all solar vehicle,” he shared on October 21, 2022.



After his post was shared, some netizens took their time to ask Kwadwo Safo if the price of the car will be affordable for the ordinary Ghanaian.



He immediately responded by saying, “Of course, it will. Where is the money for people to spend on extreme expensive cars???”



He however failed to disclose when the cars will be on the market.





