Kumasi traders sue KMA on market redevelopment project

Business News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Some traders at the Central Market in Kumasi have sued the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly in an attempt to stop the second phase of the Kejetia-Central Market redevelopment project.



The eight traders, all belonging to the Kumasi City Market Traders Union, want to stop the demolition of more than 1,000 stores belonging to traders.



The traders say they have legitimately occupied “our present business premises for well over seven decades with some of us having inherited stores from our deceased relatives”.



They are also kicking against their relocation.



Meanwhile, some traders at the Racecourse Market in Kumasi have called on the Metropolitan Assembly to evict traders selling at unauthorised places within the Central business district.



The traders, who were evicted from the Kumasi Central Market and Abinkyi markets to Racecourse to pave the way for the second phase of the Kejetia Central Market Redevelopment Project, have now taken over unauthorised spots.



According to the aggrieved Racecourse traders, their business has been negatively affected following the decision of the traders to sell at unauthorised spots instead of the spaces allocated to them.



Speaking to Class91.3FM’s Ashanti regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, the traders noted that, buyers prefer to purchase from those trading on the pavements within the Central Business District instead of entering the market.



They, therefore, appealed to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to ensure that the traders move to the designated spaces.



Meanwhile, the traders selling on the pavements have said the KMA has refused to allocate them spaces to sell inside the market, despite an appeal to the Assembly.