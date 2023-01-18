Kumasi fishmongers reject 30% electricity tariff increment

Business News of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

Fishmongers at Asafo in the Kumasi Metropolis say high electricity and water tariffs and multiplicity of taxes are negatively impacting their operations business.



According to them, “the high cost of utility bills will have a very serious impact on their business.



The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) on Monday, January 16, 2023, announced an increase in utility tariffs.



According to PURC, the average end-user tariff for electricity will go up by 29.96% across the board for all consumer groups, while the average end-user tariff for water has also been increased by 8.3%



But cold store operators and fishmongers in the Kumasi Metropolis say the decision is a serious albatross on their neck which may even lead to major layoffs of their employees.



A leading member of cold store operators at the Kumasi Asafo Market, Mr. Kofi Owusu on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, spoke to OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng.



"I pay an average of GH¢5000 every month which to me is already astronomical bills received monthly, so to think of paying an additional 15 percent to the one I already pay will make it difficult running the business".



“The PURC ought to have been mindful of the current difficult economic circumstances and consider some of us before they decide to increase tariffs"



Mr. Owusu noted that the increment wills have deleterious implications on jobs and livelihoods particularly those colds store operators in the region and called on the government to intervene.