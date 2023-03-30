Kumasi central market traders to demonstrate against government over project delay

Business News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Combined Kumasi Central Market Traders Union are threatening to demonstrate against government over the delay in completing the Kumasi Central market project.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on May 2, 2019, cut sod for the commencement of phase two of the redevelopment project of the Kumasi Central market and other associated infrastructure.



The project which is being undertaken by a Brazilian contraction firm, Messrs Contracta Construction Limited, is expected to complete the project within 48 months.



Four years on the project is about 60 percent completed, a delay the traders contend has collapsed their working capital hence a threat to demonstrate against the government.



The project ejected over ten thousand traders to pave the way for redevelopment of the Kumasi Central Market at a cost of two hundred and forty-eight-million-euro (€248 million).



The project is being financed by Deutsche Bank of Germany, with export credit guarantee from the United Kingdom Export Finance (UKEF).



However, the Project was estimated to be completed within 48months according to President Nana Akufo Addo, however, the estimated period of the project has elapsed with no signal commitment to complete the project any time soon.



The traders complain the project delay has brought serious economic hardship to them and their dependents hence a decision to draw government attention to the situation on site.



Speaking to GHOne News, secretary to the Combine Kumasi Central Market traders Union, Emilian Kofie Asare Abatia said they can no longer hold their patience for the government on the project hence a demand for explanation.



“Our major issue as we speak now is that we have come to notice that the Central Market Project has come to halt. Nothing seems to be going on there. As I talk to you now, if you pass by the project site the place is like a graveyard and our big question is why is there nothing going on there.



“We have seen Krofrom Market which was initiated by former President Kuffour standing there without any government commitment to complete the project for traders. We have every reason to be concerned about the Central market project because it is possible the government may forget about the project. Central market is where we eat from.



She continued: “Our checks have confirmed that the contractor has packed off from the site. Workers have been laid off and the two years time line has also elapsed since 2nd May 2022 and we are now in 30th March 2023. What is going on?’’



Emilian Koffie said they are considering street protests against the government if their concerns are not addressed as soon as possible.



“I don’t have a supportive husband, how would my children go to school? Some of our colleagues are single parents and now they are out of business just imagine what they are going through now under this economic hardship. All of us who are depending on others very soon our dependents will give up on us. Our simple message to the government is that if we don’t get any response we will pull over 6,000 of our members to demonstrate against the government.



“They are telling us clearly that our issues are not theirs, our concerns are not their concerns but at least we know demonstration is legal and not against our constitution. If that is what will get them to listen then we will get all those who have from the hinterland to come in and then we will all fight this battle,” she stated.



Meanwhile, the Mayor of Kumasi, Samuel Pyne who is equally concerned about the situation in an interview with GHOne News assured the traders that the government is seriously working hard to bring the construction firm back on site as soon as possible.