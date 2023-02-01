Kumasi, Tamale Airports 99% complete - GACL Managing Director

Business News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Pamela Djamson-Tettey, has disclosed that the Kumasi and Kotoka International Airports were almost completed.



According to her, the Kumasi International Airport, which is 99% complete and undergoing testing and commissioning has the capacity to take 1 million passengers.



The Tamale International Airport, on the other hand, can take 400,000 passengers.



The multi-purpose terminal has a new VIP lounge, 2 boarding gates, 4 self-service checking, 8 checking desks, and commercial retail areas, among other amenities.



The Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited made this known while speaking at the 4th Aviation Ghana Stakeholders Meeting in Accra on Tuesday, January 31, 2022.



