Kumasi: Asafo cold store operators lament over losses due to’ dumsor’

Business News of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: otecfmghana.com

Some Cold store operators at Asafo market in Kumasi have disclosed how they are gradually losing their business due to the erratic power supply.



According to them, they have disposed of many cartons of spoilt fish running into hundreds of thousands of Ghana cedis.



Speaking to OTEC news reporter Kaakyire Abena Asarewaa in an interview on Friday, April 9, 2021, some of the operators at Asafo market shared their dilemma on how the situation is affecting them particularly the cost of repairing their industrial fridges that have broken down.



They are therefore calling on the government to publish a load shedding timetable to enable them to plan for their trade activities in the area.



Some of the cold store operators are angry that the government has failed to issue a timetable and also failed to truthfully acknowledge that the Ashanti region is suffering from severe power cuts.



On a visit to the cold Store Hub, large hauls of fish had been disposed of or sold at cheaper prices for animal feed production.



A cold store owner who gave her name as Maame Jane told Bediako that all the fish in her store was being washed because of the water dripping from her defrosted fridges.



The traders are therefore calling on the government to speed up work on the supposed transmission lines to end the current intermittent power supply which is collapsing their business.



At Kejetia Central market some of the traders shared a similar view with Nana Akosua Amponsah under anonymity and called on the government to immediately publish the load shedding table.