Koforidua Chamber of Commerce inaugurated to boost business

The inauguration of the Koforidua Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry has inaugurated the Koforidua Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



National President Nana Dr Appiagyei Dankawoso noted the need to set up the Eastern Region branch to support business activities in the region.



”It will therefore not be appropriate to deny the business community in the Eastern Region of the numerous business support services that the Chamber provides.”



He added that it was imperative the business community in Koforidua and the entire Eastern Region collaborate with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry to ensure that businesses operate efficiently and profitably.



“The world of business is changing rapidly and the business community in Koforidua cannot be left out. Your link to both local and foreign businesses is the Chamber”.



According to the GNCCI President, the Chamber has played a critical role in the growth and development of the private sector in Ghana since its establishment.



He acknowledged difficulties businesses go through in accessing funds and encouraged them to join the Chamber’s Credit Union to have access to credit at an affordable rate.



He inaugurated a three-member interim executive for the Eastern Region who will be in office for a year.



Interim President Henry Okyere Boakye pledged to ensure members enjoy benefits that come with associating with the Chamber and surmount any challenges that may come it's way.



Immediate Past President of the GNCCI and Board Chair for Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Seth Adjei Baah, promised that MASLOC would give the first 30 registered members of the Koforidua Chamber loans to support their business.



He reiterated the private sector was the engine of growth for the economy and job creation that it was critical businesses are supported to grow to ensure they can pay taxes to help in the development of the country.



The Chamber was created by a Legislative Instrument 611 of 1968 to promote and protect trade, Commerce, industry and manufacturers in the country.

