Know your new transport fares

Business News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Transport fares across the country are up by 13 per cent



• The increment will take effect from Saturday, June 5, 2021



• The decision is in line with the administrative Arrangement on Public Transport Fares at the Roads and Transport ministry.





The new increment in transport fares is set to take effect from June 5, 2021.



But many people are worried as they do not know how much they will be paying from Saturday, June 5, 2021.



According to a statement issued by the Road Transport Operators, the increment is in line with the administrative Arrangement on Public Transport Fares at the Roads and Transport ministry.



“Operators have received the prices of various components that go into, the running of, commercial transport services.”



“After long and difficult negotiations with stakeholders, a 13 per cent upward adjustment in public transport fares across all category of services has been agreed upon,” the statement read in part.



Here is how much you should expect to pay;



