Business News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Kingdom Exim Group supports 36th National Farmers Day Celebration with GHS200k sponsorship

Kingdom Exim Group of Companies is one of the sponsors for the 36th National Farmers Day Celebration

Kingdom Exim Group of Companies as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility is sponsoring the National Tree Crop Award during 36th National Farmers Day Celebration.



The event which would be held at Techiman, Capital of the Bono East Region is seeing the company provide various packages including branding and the provision of T-shirts to the tune of about GHS200, 000.

Last year, the Kingdom Exim Group of Companies, a leading West African based quality-focused Agro products exporter in similar fashion, supported the Techiman North farmers day celebration as well as other areas in the country.



It has been a major backbone of agricultural activities in the country with recent focus on building the capacity of farmers who are direct beneficiaries of its initiatives.



Background



For the past 13 years, Kingdom Exim has operated its agro-business model in Ghana by working with over 1,000 out-growers of Raw Cashew Nuts, soya beans, maize, Shea Nut, and peanuts. It has over 500 acres of cashew under cultivation at Sikka, in the Nkoranza North District of the Bono East Region.



Under its end-to-end services and out-grower model, Kingdom Exim supports small farmers within its project areas with inputs – fertilizer and farming tools – while providing a ready market for cashew backed by a strategically placed supply chain of farmgate to consumer system.



Aside from Bono East, Kingdom Exim is also operational in Ahafo, Bono, and Savanah regions and has out-growers in the following communities – Sampa, Drobo, Jepakrom, Kwameseikrom, Dorma Ahenkro, Nkrankwanta, Nsawkaw, Wenchi, Techiman, Kwame Danso, Jema, Kintampo, Bole, Tumu, Walewale, Wa, Yendi, Tamale, and Sawla.



Established in 2008, Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited is also the leading West African based quality-focused Agro products exporter and supplier with its head office in Tema with branches in Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Senegal, Tanzania, Namibia, Togo, and Benin.



Over the last decade, Kingdom’s outstanding quality service and delivery of excellence have helped position it as the current leader in the Agricultural sector and Trading Industry in the sub-region.



The Company’s unwavering commitment to quality and business excellence has earned it both national and global recognition. Kingdom Exim is a multiple award winner and an industry leader.

