Business News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

Kingdom Exim Group rewards Tema, Koforidua farmers

Officials of Exim Group presenting the items to the winners

The Kingdom Exim Group, a leading agro-based company, has rewarded a number of farmers within the Tema Metropolis of the Greater Accra Region on the occasion of this year's Farmers' Day.



In recognition of farmers' immense contributions to the growth of the Ghanaian economy, Kingdom Exim Group on Friday, November 6, 2020,... presented motor tricycle, Wellington boots, and bicycle to farmers in the metropolis.



Additionally, the multiple-award-winning company, presented wheelbarrow, wax cloth, fertilizer, soil magic, cutlass, key soap, assorted items, knapsack sprayers, radio set, t-shirt, and other cash rewards to farmers in Tema all in appreciation of their support to ensuring food security and the growth of the Ghanaian economy.



The overall best farmers for the Tema Metropolis received a cash donation of Ghc 20,000 from the Kingdom Exim Group.



The Mayor of the Tema Metropolis, Felix Nii Anang La, his wife, Emilia, and Rev. Edwin Langmer, on behalf of Kingdom Exim Group, presented the items to the farmers at a colourful Farmers' Day Celebration in Tema on Friday, November 6, 2020.



The Kingdom Exim Group along with its subsidiary company Big Stars Animal Feed also extended its support to Koforidua, during their celebration of the 36th Farmers Day with an amount of Ghc 5,000.





