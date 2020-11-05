Business News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: GNA

Keta Trade Fair opens November 9

The Keta Trade Fair dubbed "Defia 2020" opens at Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) Park on Monday, November 09.



The fair, which is resuming for the first time in over 20 years and on the theme “Promoting Trade, Investment and Tourism for Sustainable Development in the Keta Municipality” would be the most ambitious organised jangling of wares of the Municipality and adjoining ones.



It is being sponsored by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and the German Development Cooperation, GIZ, with Business Resource Centre-Sogakope, Rayliza Ghana, Sand City Radio, Fafaa FM, Sela Radio, Jubilee Radio, Global FM, Holy FM and Kaleawo FM as partners.



Godwin Edudzi Yao Effah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Keta, who spoke in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the Fair, under the auspices of the Keta Municipal Assembly, was aimed at unveiling the business potentials of the area to attract investors.



“This area is synonymous with variety in the areas of cultural values like drumming, singing and dressing and kinds of food like dzowoe, abolo, sambo, yakayake, eworkple, ayikple and ewordemikple. We can talk about our species of fish and our farm crops among others. So, this Fair will provide the opportunity to advertise all these and more.”



Mr Effah invited exhibitors and visitors from far and near to participate in the week-long event (November 09-15) promising that they would experience more than just a market-like scene at the grounds.



“Aside the exhibition, there are other activities lined up for the Fair which include; seminars, business pitch competition, essay competition on business development, competition in local cuisine, cultural performances and a Municipal excellence award.”



Agbotadua Kumassah, spokesperson for the Awoamefia of Anlo said the Keta area abounded with potentials including; travel and tourism, garment production, and mining which should be advertised to position the area as an investment destination.



“Defia 2020 is to help citizens advertise their products to the outside world and showcase the investment potentials of Keta. There are food varieties, beads and kente.



We have cultural and historical attractions like the abode of the mystical Torgbui Tsali at Tsiame and Fort Prinzenstein at Keta respectively. We also have the most beautiful sandy beaches, the largest lagoon in Ghana, and our people at Anlo-Afiadenyigba and surrounding communities mine salt.”



Agbotadua Kumassah said a mega health walk on Saturday, November 07 from Keta-based Jubilee Radio to Keta Emancipation Beach meant to precede the Fair, was strategic as it coincided with the date for the 2020 Hogbesotsoza, currently suspended over COVID-19 fears and called on all to be part.



Hogbetsotsoza also Known as Hogbeza is celebrated every first Saturday in November by the Anlo Ewes in the Volta Region to commemorate the legendary exodus of the Ewe-Dogbo folks from Notsie in present-day Togo.





