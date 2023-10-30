Kenya to become visa-free to Africans by end of 2023 - President Ruto

Business News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Africans seeking to travel to Kenya will no longer require visas with the move set to be ratified by the end of 2023.



President of Kenya, William Ruto made the announcement when he addressed an audience in Congo-Brazzaville.



He expressed that visa regulations for Africans seeking to travel abroad and to Kenya in particularly is bad for business and impedes on trade, tourism and other developments.



“When people cannot travel, business people cannot travel, entrepreneurs cannot travel, we all become net losers,” President Ruto said.



“By the end of this year [2023], no African will be required to have a visa to come to Kenya. Our children from this continent should not be locked in borders in Europe and also be locked in borders in Africa,” he announced.



The move by Kenya is quite similar to a recent visa waiver regime between Ghana and South Africa. The two countries recently announced that Ghanaians seeking to travel to South Africa can now do so without a visa and vice versa from November 1, 2023.



