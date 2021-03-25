Ken Ofori-Atta to face Parliament’s Appointments Committee today

Business News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President's nominee for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will today, Thursday, March 25, 2021 undergo his vetting before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



The development comes after Mr Ofori Atta had to reschedule his vetting over health complications as a result of testing positive for coronavirus in December 2020.



Ken Ofori-Atta returned to Ghana on Saturday, March 20 after seeking further medical attention in the United States of America, according to a report by Accra-based Asaase Radio.



According to the report sighted by GhanaWeb, the finance minister-designate upon his arrival at the Kotoka International Airport made his way to the Presidency to inform the President Akufo-Addo of his return.



“Ken Ofori-Atta drove straight to the Jubilee House, the seat of the country’s presidency to inform the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, of his recovery and return back to base.”



“While the Finance Minister is clearly on a mend with regard to the medical challenge he suffered, his doctors have advised that he reduces his workload in order to ensure that he makes a complete recovery,” the Asaase Radio report further noted.



Ken Ofori-Atta is said to have spent about thirty days at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, USA, where he received specialized treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.



Due to his absence, the president appointed Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to present government's 2021 Budget and Economic Policy statement before Parliament on March 12, 2021.