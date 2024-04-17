Ken Ofori-Atta spotted at ongoing IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in USA

Business News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has been spotted among Ghana’s delegation to the ongoing IMF-World Spring Meetings taking place at Washington DC, USA.



Ofori-Atta, who was relieved from his post by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in February 2024, was subsequently appointed as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments, a day after his removal from the finance ministry.



The former finance minister’s image was captured in a post shared by the Ministry of Finance via X on April 17, 2024.



Ken Ofori-Atta had a poised look, even as he joined a meeting of V20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meetings held in the USA as part of the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings.



He was present in the capacity as Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments for the government of Ghana.



At the meeting, Minister of Finance, Dr. Amin Adam, is said to have charged central bank governors to integrate climate risks and opportunities into monetary policies and financial regulation practices, to fortify economies against climate-induced vulnerabilities.



Dr. Adam further urged V20 countries not to lose sight of the unparalleled opportunities for innovation, resilience and collective action, despite the unprecedented climate challenges being experienced worldwide.



V20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meetings

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam has charged central bank governors to integrate climate risks and opportunities into monetary policies and financial regulation practices, to fortify economies against climate-induced vulnerabilities pic.twitter.com/BuIuv2ct3o — Ministry of Finance, Ghana (@MoF_Ghana) April 17, 2024

IMF/WORLD SPRING MEETINGS



Chair of the V20, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam has said that V20 countries should not lose sight of the unparcelled opportunities for innovation, resilience and collective action, despite the unprecedented climate challenges being experienced worldwide. pic.twitter.com/ErwDLVSmSQ — Ministry of Finance, Ghana (@MoF_Ghana) April 17, 2024

