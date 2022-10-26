Ken Ofori-Atta's dismissal: 'This is no big issue' - EPA boss

Business News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Henry Kwabena Kokofu says the call by members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament for the resignation of the Finance Minister is no big deal.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has already indicated that he has no cause to reassign, reshuffle or sack any of his appointees.



He has expressed his satisfaction with his Ministers especially the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



“Many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at. If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call,” he stated.



Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Lawyer Andy Appiah Kubi said the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and the Minister of State at the Presidency, Charles Adu Boahen should be relieved of their positions.



"Failure to do this, they will stage a boycott", according to a report filed by Peace FM’s Parliamentary correspondent, Emmanuel Akorli.



Findings indicate that about 86 majority members have signed a petition calling for the dismissal of the two.



The government is expected to present its 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy on November 15 but the MPs say, “if our request is not responded to positively, we will not be present for the budget hearing, neither will we participate in the debate”.



Replying the MPs, Mr. Kokofu said on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo" that "this is not a big issue. It's a request that they have placed before the President, so the President will consider it. You know the President receives lots of petitions, assesses them and considers the next steps to take".



