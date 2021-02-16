Business News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Starr FM

Ken Ofori-Atta is in good spirit – Special Aide

Finance Minister designate, Ken Ofori-Atta

Minister-designate for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta has safely arrived in the United States of America (USA) for his medical review post-COVID-19 complications, his aide has said.



In a tweet, the aide said Mr Ofori-Atta is in good spirits.



The tweet was to dispel speculations on social media that he had succumbed to post-COVID-19 complications.



His aides have noted he is footing the bills of his medical review contrary to claims by some Ghanaians.



Mr Ofori-Atta left for the United States of America on, Sunday, for a special medical review.



A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry of Finance said after recovering from COVID-19 last December, Mr Ofori-Atta has had medical complications, which doctors have advised require further interventions not currently available in Ghana.



He is expected to be away for two weeks.



Mr Ofori-Atta was scheduled to appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament today, February 16, 2021.



The statement said the leadership of Parliament was duly notified for a new date to be fixed upon his return.



The letterhead of the ministry was used for the communication of his review trip because He is the Representative of the President at the Ministry of Finance and Minister-designate for Finance.







Ken Ofori-Atta’s Delta 157 flight has landed. He’s in good spirits. He sends his regards to all well-wishers pic.twitter.com/RsgRgFvOEm — Prince M Ofori-Atta (@PMOforiAtta) February 15, 2021