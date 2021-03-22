Ken Ofori-Atta back to Ghana after post-coronavirus treatment in the US

Business News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta has returned back to the country after seeking further medical attention in the United States of America, according to a report by Accra-based Asaase Radio.



This comes after the Finance Ministry in a statement on February 14, 2021 disclosed Mr Ofori Atta was battling some post COVID-19 complications after he had earlier tested positive in December 2020.



According to the report sighted by GhanaWeb, the finance minister-designate upon his arrival at the Kotoka International Airport on Saturday, March 20 made his way to the Presidency to inform the President Akufo-Addo of his return.



“Ken Ofori-Atta drove straight to the Jubilee House, the seat of the country’s presidency to inform the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, of his recovery and return back to base.”



“While the Finance Minister is clearly on a mend with regard to the medical challenge he suffered, his doctors have advised that he reduces his workload in order to ensure that he makes a complete recovery,” the Asaase Radio report further noted.



Ken Ofori-Atta is said to have spent about thirty days at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, USA, where he received specialized treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.



Due to his absence, the president appointed Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to present government's 2021 Budget and Economic Policy statement before Parliament on March 12, 2021.



Meanwhile, Ken Ofori-Atta is yet to be vetted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament before he is approved as a minister.