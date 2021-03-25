Ken Ofori-Atta: Welfare of 'Kayayei' top on government's agenda

Business News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: Daily Mail

Minister-designate for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said the welfare of head porters, locally called “kayayei” is an issue of top priority to government.



According to him, the government will initiate measures to improve the well-being of head porters across the country.



Taking his turn at the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Thursday 25 March 2021, Ofori-Atta said government is embarking on a series of investments in the northern parts of Ghana to improve the livelihoods of people up north in order to prevent en masse migration from that part of the country.



“The welfare of Kayayei is important to us. Our investment in the North like irrigation and agriculture is to reverse this trend of Kayayei and it is top on our agenda,” Ofori-Atta said.



He was responding to questions from the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa on the status of hostels for Kayayei.



Ofori-Atta acknowledged that Kayayei are one of the most vulnerable groups in the capital and therefore required attention. He said there was an urgent need to support such groups in the long-term to enhance their living conditions.



He assured that as part of measures to tackle the menace, government is developing a multi-sectoral policy to help solve the issue going into the future.



He also hinted that government will welcome suggestions from well-meaning Ghanaians to help improve their conditions.