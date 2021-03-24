Kejetia traders shutdown business over high electricity tariffs

Business News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Kwabena Piesie, Contributor

The Kumasi Kejetia traders in the Ashanti region are poised to shut down their businesses over the high cost of electricity at the new market.



The traders at a news conference today said the cost of electricity at the facility is extremely high which of course is eating up their revenues.



Nana Prempeh, leader of the traders, addressing the press revealed that the big Kejetia market of about 7,240 stalls use one metre.



According to him, the situation undoubtedly has led to high electricity Tariffs at the market.



He said leaders of the traders have managed to acquire some metres from the Electricity Company of Ghana to fix in each of the shops, however authorities of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) have not given them approval despite many meetings with them.



The issue, he claims has infuriated his people since they can no longer afford to pay the high electricity charges.



For this reason, they are going to close down their shops in the next 2 weeks to stage a massive demonstration over the high charges.