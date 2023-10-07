Karpowership Ghana gives Rhynner Paul Anglican School a facelift

Business News of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Source: Karpowership Ghana

Karpowership Ghana has undertaken a significant renovation project at the Rhynner Paul Anglican School in Sekondi, Takoradi.



The renovation of the Pre-school, Primary and the Senior High School blocks feeds into Karpowership Ghana's efforts to provide an optimal teaching and learning environment for the local community to advance education.



The project has brought newfound excitement to the Ngyeresia community, as the Rhynner Paul Anglican School is the sole educational institution in the community catering to over eight hundred students.



At the handing over ceremony, Corporate Communications Manager at Karpowership Ghana, Ms. Sandra Amarquaye echoed Karpowership Ghana’s commitment saying, “our resolve to invest in the future of our community through education remains a priority and this is one of the early steps to achieving that.”



Additionally, she said, “we are not just focused on lighting up Ghana but the future of our young ones as well. We do this towards achieving SDG goal 4 which focuses on ensuring quality education for all”.



She continued by encouraging students to take their education seriously while pleading with parents to support their children’s education.



The Chief of Ngyeresia, Nana Dokoh Agyemang thanked Karpowership Ghana for taking a special interest in meeting the needs of the school and charged the management to maintain a high level of good maintenance culture.



On her part, the headmistress of the school, Madam Louisa Brooth expressed profound gratitude on behalf of the Schools Management, Teachers, students, and others present while assuring the gathering that they will do their best to keep the edifice in good condition.



The PTA chairman, Pastor Micheal Antwi commended Karpowership for coming to the rescue of the school with the facelift and promised on behalf of parents to continue to do their best to support their wards education.



The renovation undertaken encompassed a comprehensive overhaul, including the refurbishment of the kindergarten classroom block, the installation of modern windows and doors, the replacement of damaged roofing sheets, ceiling, decoration, and the plastering of walls, among other improvements.







