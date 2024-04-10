Karpowership Ghana donates to the Muslim Community in East Legon towards Eid celebrations

Business News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: Karpowership Ghana

In the spirit of giving back to the community, Karpowership Ghana, led by Sandra Amarquaye, Corporate Communications Manager, has made a heartwarming donation of food items to the Umar AL-Mukhtar Mosque at East Legon in celebration of the Eid.





The donation, which included essential food supplies such as bags of rice, gallons of oil, boxes of canned tomatoes, sardines, and other provisions, aims to support families in need during this special time of reflection and celebration.



This gesture reflects Karpowership Ghana's commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to making a positive impact in the community.



The donation demonstrates solidarity and care for community members, especially those facing hardships, and fosters a sense of unity and compassion among all community members.



The presentation ceremony took place at the Umar AL-Mukhtar Mosque at East Legon on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.



Sandra Amarquaye conveyed heartfelt felicitations and commendations to the Muslim community for their devotion during this sacred period of fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection.



‘Eid is a time of joy, reflection, and unity, and it is an honour for Karpowership Ghana to be able to support the Muslim community during this special occasion. We believe in the importance of giving back to the community and fostering a sense of togetherness, especially during times of celebration. We wish everyone a blessed Eid filled with peace, happiness, and prosperity," she said.



The main Imam, Mohammed Moukhtar Tijani alongside his team, graciously accepted the donated items on behalf of the mosque and offered prayers for Karpowership Ghana. They commended the company for its steadfast support to the Muslim community year after year.



‘We are deeply grateful to Karpowership Ghana for their continuous support,’ said the main Imam.



"Thank you for having a heart of compassion for fellow humans and blessing us, may Almighty Allah bless you. We will make sure this donation reaches the intended beneficiaries," he ended.



Karpowership Ghana, as an independent power producer, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to supporting the Muslim community annually, contributing directly to alleviating their burdens during festive seasons.



Under the leadership of Sandra Amarquaye, Karpowership Ghana remains dedicated to supporting communities in need and looks forward to continuing its efforts to making a difference in people's lives.