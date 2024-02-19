Karpowership Ghana awards scholarships to Engineering students at TTU in Takoradi

Business News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: Karpowership Ghana

Karpowership Ghana has announced the award of scholarships to thirty students at Takoradi Technical University (TTU), demonstrating its commitment to quality education and Sustainable Development Goal 4.



The scholarships, granted to second and third-year students, as well as final-year students pursuing Mechanical, Electrical, and Civil Engineering courses, were based on academic excellence and financial need.



Israel Norshie, Communications Specialist at Karpowership Ghana, emphasized the company's dedication to accessible education, stating, "Education is a priority for us, and we are committed to ensuring it is accessible to all. Our support goes beyond financial assistance; we are invested in the holistic development and future success of these students."



Mr. Norshie encouraged the recipients to seize the opportunity and remain focused on their academic pursuits, advising, "Stay proactive in your learning journey, both inside and outside the classroom, as this scholarship is just the beginning of our support."



Rev. Prof. John Frank Eshun, Vice-Chancellor of TTU, expressed gratitude for the scholarships, highlighting their impact on the students. He emphasized the importance of such support in enabling deserving students to achieve their academic goals without financial constraints, stating, "This scholarship is not just a gift to the students but a gift to the future of Ghana, as it empowers our youth to become future leaders and professionals."



Shadrach Offome Quaicoe, a Mechanical Engineering student and scholarship recipient, shared his gratitude, recounting how financial challenges had initially hindered his academic journey. He thanked Karpowership Ghana for providing him with a second chance to pursue his dreams.



Stephanie Larbi, a level 400 female Mechanical Engineering student and beneficiary, expressed her appreciation for the scholarship's positive impact on her academic performance. She stated, "Thanks to Karpowership, I can now focus more on my studies without financial worries, leading to a significant improvement in my academics."



Karpowership Ghana remains committed to supporting education and looks forward to continuing its collaboration with TTU in shaping future leaders and professionals.



