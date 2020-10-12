Business News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Kaneshie market vendors complain of business destruction after heavy downpour

The heavy downpour got the Kaneshie market flooded, leaving several traders stranded

Traders at the Kaneshie market are complaining of the destruction of their businesses after the heavy downpour which happened on Saturday, October 11, 2020.



The traders stated that the heavy downpour flooded the market and left them stranded for two consecutive days.



“The weather has really spoilt the market today, I came here since morning but I couldn’t sell anything. so today is a really sad day for me.” said a trader at the Kaneshie market.



“We have not begun selling because of the rains, we have to wait till it stops raining before we can start working,” another lamented.



Others however shared their dissatisfaction with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) for failure to take the requisite steps to deal with the situation after taking monies to renovate the marketplace within the year.







“I have worked in the market for 5 years and I don’t know why AMA will collect monies from us in the market place and not make sure the place is not flooded all the time.”



“Nowadays I don’t know it has been raining consistently, but the AMA is supposed to make sure customers can come over to this place and buy their necessary foodstuff without any inconvenience.”



The weather this month is likely to be mostly rainy with few chances of thunderstorms, the general public is hereby advised to take seriously safety precautions at all times.





