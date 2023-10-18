Kafodzidzi fisherfolks appeal for landing site

Business News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: Victoria Agyemang

Fisherfolks at Kafodzidzi in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Constituency in the Central Region have appealed to the government to provide them with a landing site as the continuous sea storms over the years have dwindled their productivity.



According to them, they often experience tidal waves which have practically made them useless with little or no serious work to do at the shore whenever they go fishing.



A countless number of canoes they use in hunting fish are all spoilt due to the heavy storms experienced in the area.



The fisherfolks told this writer after a heavy rain storm hit the area.



They revealed that they have had a good number of fisherfolks travel as far as Sekondi and Elmina to fish in the area but have all travelled to seek greener pastures elsewhere due to the community's low fishing rate.



Kwabena Ackon, a fisherfolk who spoke to this writer appealed to the government to heed their plea to avoid further destruction.



He called on the Assembly to provide alternative livelihoods to help them make ends meet as they depended on the sea only.



“We only feed from the fish we get from the sea so any disaster that comes our way affects everything that we represent,” a fisherfolk added.



