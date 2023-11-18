Kadijah Amoah picks top honours at 7th Ghana Energy Awards

Business News of Saturday, 18 November 2023

The Chief Executive Officer of Pecan Energies Limited, Kadijah Amoah has been adjudged the 'Female Energy Personality of the Year' at the 2023 Ghana Energy Awards held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.



The award is on the back her sterling and visionary leadership as well as her role as the first Ghanaian woman to lead an international oil and gas company.



Kadijah Amoah’s leadership has witnessed significant milestones including securing approval for the Plan of Development for the Deepwater Tano Cape Three Points block (DWT/CTP) offshore Ghana.



The company is now making good progress towards a Final Investment Decision (FID) after the government of Ghana approved the plan of development on the Deepwater Tano/Cape Three Points (DWT/CTP) block, centred on the Pecan find.



The plan of development involves work on the Pecan field in two phases, which will have a total development cost of $3.5 billion. These two phases could result in the production of 268 million barrels of oil. In the wider contract area, the operator believes the recoverable resource potential to be 550mn barrels.



