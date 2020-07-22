Business News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

KPMG donates GH¢500,000 in cash, services to COVID-19 Private Sector Fund

Auditing and accounting firm, KPMG has offered cash and services worth GH¢500,000 to the Private Sector Fund for the construction of the first infectious disease centre in the country and other projects.



The support is in fulfilment of its commitment to support the national course to help alleviate the negative impact of the global pandemic which is wreaking havoc on economies.



Speaking after a short visit to the completed disease centre in Accra, Senior Partner at KPMG Ghana, Anthony Sarpong appealed to more private sector players to contribute into the trust fund to ensure that other projects by the trustees are delivered.



According to the Senior Partner, though KPMG has committed some 500 thousand cedis to the fund both in cash and services, more support is needed.



“The fight against COVID-19 is a national call. We, as KPMG, are committed to our community and at the outset of the outbreak of COVID-19; we lent our support to the fight against the pandemic.



“As part of our response, we have joined the Ghana Private Sector Fund (GPSF) to roll-out initiatives as donors and project accountants and advisors.



“We deployed a team to support the Fund to undertake the Feed-A-Kayayo project to alleviate the socio-economic challenges of about 10,000 head porters and vulnerable persons in Accra and Kumasi, serving them a hot meal daily during the lockdown from April 1-12.



The Fund’s next response was 100 Bed Emergency Infectious Disease and Isolation Centre. We quickly deployed resources to support this initiative when our services were requested by the fund.



This is our little way of also contributing to the project and our community. Our involvement in this project reinforces our commitment to our community and nation” he noted.



Meanwhile, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to commission the 100-bed hospital facility before the end of the week.



KPMG has been at the forefront supporting the efforts of the Private Sector Fund and the National Trust, and other key stakeholders in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



There has been a collaboration with both the Private Sector and National Trust Fund.



For the Private Sector Fund, KPMG worked closely with the Trustees to execute the Kayayo project that took place in April during the lockdown.

