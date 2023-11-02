KIA signs MoU with Rana Motors to offer training to Ghanaians on usage of electric vehicles

Business News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kia Corporation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Rana Motors to provide technical training and skill development for Ghanaians in the automotive industry.



The purpose of the MOU is the facilitation and enhancement of technical training tools and training vehicles.



The memorandum of understanding (MoU) is also to facilitate automobile technical training cooperation.



This training is expected to be conducted by the West African Vehicle Academy (WAVA), a technical training facility established by Rana Motors.



The head of Ownership Enhancement at KIA Corporation, Kwangbyong Lee, who spoke at the event pledged the corporation’s support to Rana Motors by providing the necessary technical training tools and vehicles.



“This commitment underscores KIA’s dedication to nurturing a skilled workforce in Ghana, ensuring top-tier services to Kia customers at the end,” he said.



Also, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Rana Motors, Kassem Odaymat, said his outfit was ready to utilize the logistics to be provided by Kia Corporation.



“It is important to mention that WAVA is well positioned to handle the tools, equipment, and training materials to be provided by Kia Corporation under this partnership as it is currently a functioning facility with expert trainers, hi-tech equipment, and the space to get things rolling without any delay,” he stated.



The government of Ghana lauded the partnership and said it was “very strategic”, indicating that the initiative is birthed in the present and future when the government is poised to transition to the usage of electric vehicles by 2030.













SSD/ DAG



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.