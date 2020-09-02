Business News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

KIA reopening: List of airlines expected to resume flight operations in Ghana

Kotoka International Airport’s Terminal 3

Following the reopening of air borders to allow for the resumption of international flights in Ghana, the move coincides with other international airlines resuming operations this week.



This comes on the back the Coronavirus induced closures and restrictions earlier placed in March this year to curtail the spread of the virus.



While the traveling public entering Ghana are required to pay an amount of US$150 for COVID-19 testing on arrival, some airline operators have raised questions about the cost.



So far, about 200 passengers on three separate flights have successfully undergone COVID-19 tests at the Upper Arrival section of Ghana’s main airport, the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



This was confirmed by the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) via a post on Facebook on Tuesday following an announcement by President Akufo-Addo to allow for the reopening of Ghana’s air borders effective September 1, 2020.



Meanwhile, Checks by GhanaWeb indicate some of the international airlines expected to resume operations in Ghana this week.



See the list below



TAP Portugal has resumed flight operations in Ghana on September 1, 2020.



Ethiopian Air is expected to resume operations on September 3, 2020 and will operate a service between Accra and Addis Ababa.



Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Airlines is also expected to resume operations on September 6, 2020



The Royal Dutch airline; KLM and Air France are all expected to resume flights operations later this week.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.