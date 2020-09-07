Business News of Monday, 7 September 2020

KIA reopening: Don't anticipate a full economic recovery - Economist advises Ghanaians

An economist has admonished citizens to be circumspect in their expectations on Ghana’s economic recovery following the reopening of the air borders.



This is as a result of the coronavirus induced closures and restrictions placed earlier in March this year to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



According to Dr Adu Sarkodie, the easing of restrictions of Ghana’s air borders and its economic impact is however projected to be on a gradual scale.



“We must first remember that our hotel occupancy ratio had gone down by 90%. Once the borders have been opened, tourists will certainly come and lodge in hotels.



Hotels, restaurants and tourist sites will get their fees and I think that It will gradually revive our economy but to how much we should expect, I think we should manage our expectations because COVID-19 hasn’t left us; it is with us, it will be with us for a year or half a year more,” he cautioned.



Dr Sarkodie added that though the African economy, in general, will witness some revive due to eased COVID-19 related restrictions in some countries, a full economic recovery should not be anticipated.



“We shouldn’t anticipate a full recovery. We should anticipate some gradual economic recovery because we are fighting two crises; economic crisis and health crisis. So, we need to manage our expectations. This is not peculiar to Ghana, everywhere in the world, they are all recovering gradually,” Dr Sarkodie explained in an interview with GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, the traveling public entering Ghana are required to pay an amount of US$150 for COVID-19 testing on arrival to the Kotoka International Airport. (KIA)



So far, about 641 passengers have successfully undergone COVID-19 tests at the Upper Arrival section of Kotoka International Airport (KIA) as at Sunday, September 6, according to the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL).



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 16th address to the nation allowed for the resumption of Ghana’s air borders to international traffic indicating a path towards normalcy and economic revive.

