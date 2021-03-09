Business News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: GNA

KGL to release funds to NLA for payments of wins

Logo of the National Lottery Authority

The Management of KGL Technology Limited, a licensed online lotto marketing company responsible for the operation of *959#, the official shortcode of NLA has arrived at a consensus with the leadership of the Financial Business and Services Employees Union (FBSEU) of G. F. L., and the National Lottery Authority (NLA).



Through its Finance Directorate, it would release funds for the Authority so that NLA would be able to pay outstanding wins which recently became a worrying situation for the staff, lotto marketing companies and the industry as a whole.



It was widely reported in the media that the Staff of NLA suspended their services for non-payment of wins dating back to about a year plus other issues of concern.



However, KGL Technology Limited has stepped in to resolve the matter by releasing monies to the Authority to pay all outstanding wins of the NLA.



It is expected that the support from KGL Technology Limited would help to calm nerves and reduce the tension at the Authority.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said KGL Technology Limited was ever prepared to harmoniously work with all the stakeholders of the lottery industry and employees of the National Lottery Authority to ensure a maximum revenue generation for Government, to support the welfare of Staff and Lotto Marketing Companies.