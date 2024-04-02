KATH renovation: Bawumia steps in to clear items at Tema Port for project

Business News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has intervened to expedite the release of vital construction materials at the Tema Harbour for the renovation efforts of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



The shipment, which includes crucial imported tiles, was previously delayed due to accumulating demurrage and stalling fees.



The consignment also faced a substantial import duty of over GH¢1.7 million for the ten containers.



However, a press statement from the Project Chairman of the Heal Komfo Anokye Project, Sammy Adu Boakye, claimed that the matter was resolved following intervention from the previous Majority Leader's office and the Vice President's office.



"The office of the Vice President has thankfully responded with alacrity with the assurance of taking up the matter and getting it resolved favourably. The immediate past Majority Leader in Parliament has also been very proactive in seeking to assist the Heal Komfo Anokye project to receive the necessary waivers so that contributions and donations can be applied directly to procuring quality materials for the sake of this project which has enormous public benefits," part of the release read.



According to him, "Their untiring efforts will enable us to use project funds judiciously and help us to attain our goal of renovating the 70-year-old blocks at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital."



The renovation is part of the 'Heal Komfo Anokye' initiative, a joint venture initiated by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to commemorate his 25th anniversary on the throne.



The project aims to raise $10 million to refurbish Blocks A, B, C and D of the hospital, enhancing the facility that has served the community for nearly 70 years.



