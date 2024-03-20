Jumo Ghana sweeps four awards at the prestigious Ghana Fintech Awards 2023

Business News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: Jumo Ghana

Jumo Ghana Limited, a leading financial technology company, emerged triumphant at the Ghana Fintech Awards 2023, securing an impressive four accolades in recognition of its outstanding contributions to the fintech landscape in Ghana.



The awards ceremony organized by the Ghana Fintech and Payments Association backed by KPMG and Bank of Ghana as the awarding institutions, recognized and celebrated the exemplary contributions of key fintech innovators in driving impactful innovations, financial inclusion, and digital transformation within the industry.



Since its establishment in 2017, Jumo Ghana has been dedicated to providing accessible financial solutions to Ghanaians, facilitating economic empowerment and inclusion. With a track record of close to 30 billion Ghana Cedis in loans disbursed, Jumo has served approximately 6.5 million customers and granted over 81 million loans, significantly transforming the financial landscape of the country.



Central to Jumo's success has been its strategic partnerships with industry giants such as MTN, Ecobank, ABSA, and Letshego. By leveraging these partnerships, Jumo has been able to design innovative products and deliver unparalleled customer experiences, ensuring sustainable returns for all stakeholders within the ecosystem.



Jumo's utilization of predictive analytics and machine learning algorithms has not only reduced the unit cost of service but has also enhanced the eligibility and uptake of microloans, furthering financial inclusion objectives. These efforts were recognized with Jumo receiving awards for Fintech Platform of the Year, Fintech for Financial Inclusion Firm of the Year, and Fintech Bank Partnership of the Year.



"We are honored to receive these prestigious awards, which are a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing access to financial choices for the underserved and financially excluded in Ghana," remarked Gloryjoy Nti-Obeng, Country Manager of Jumo Ghana. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers and partners MTN, Ecobank, ABSA, and Letshego for their invaluable contributions to our success and reaffirm our dedication to continuing to deliver value to them in alignment with their strategic objectives."



Jeremy Quainoo, General Manager for Africa Operations and Bank Partnerships at Jumo, was also recognized at the awards ceremony, receiving the accolade of Young Fintech Leader of the Year. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Jumo team," said Jeremy Quainoo. "We have ambitious plans to scale our offerings to reach even more of the excluded population in Ghana, and we remain grateful to the regulator, Bank of Ghana, for their guidance and support in ensuring our operations are compliant and trustworthy."



Jumo's commitment to innovation and compliance was further highlighted during the awards event, where Jeremy Quainoo, led the innovation team to a landslide victory over team compliance in a debate themed "Balancing Innovation with Compliance in Creating a Digital Economy." This victory underscored Jumo's dedication to driving innovation while upholding regulatory standards in the pursuit of financial inclusion.



Jumo Ghana remains committed to driving innovation and fostering financial inclusion, poised to continue making meaningful strides in the fintech space.







