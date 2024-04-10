Julie Essiam confirmed as new GRA Commissioner-General

Business News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

The Ministry of Finance has confirmed the appointment of Julie Essiam as the first female Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



This comes after President Akufo-Addo nominated Julie Essiam for the position after Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah was relieved from post on March 27, 2024.



A statement issued by the Ministry on April 9, 2024 further announced the appointment of Edward Apenteng Gyamera as Commissioner, Domestic Tax Revenue Division.



Other appointments named Pearl Darko as Commissioner of Support Services Division and Brigadier General Ziblim Ayorrogo who will serve as Commissioner of Customs.



“The new appointments are expected to strengthen the GRA and ensure that targets are met in an environment of professionalism, fairness and exemplary client care,” the statement read.



The Finance Ministry also commended the past leadership of the GRA for their commitment and service to the nation and wished the new Commissioner-General and her team the best of success.



“We further congratulate the new Commissioner-General and her team, and wish them success as they take up the mantle of leadership of the GRA,” the statement concluded.







