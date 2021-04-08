Jubilee Field: Tullow Oil commences drilling campaign offshore Ghana

Business News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tullow Oil PLC has begun drilling at Jubilee field, launching a multi-year, multi-well drilling campaign offshore Ghana.



The oil firm has contracted the Maersk Venturer to drill four wells in 2021.



"As previously announced, the Maersk Venturer, which has been contracted for four years, is expected to drill four wells in total in 2021, consisting of two Jubilee production wells, one Jubilee water injector well and one TEN gas injector well," Tullow said in a press release.



The company launched a 10-year business plan at its capital markets day, in November 2020. Ghana is at the heart of this plan.



Through a rigorous focus on costs and capital discipline, Tullow believes that these assets have the potential to generate material cash flow over the next decade and deliver significant value for Ghana and investors.



The Chief Executive Officer of Tullow, Rahul Dhir, assured that Tullow will work closely with the government and its other partners to unlock the full potential of the Jubilee and TEN fields.



“Today is an important milestone in the implementation of our long-term Business Plan. Working closely with the Government of Ghana and our joint venture partners in Ghana, I am confident that we will unlock the full potential from the Jubilee and TEN fields through this multi-year, multi-well drilling programme,” he said.



The release added that throughout the campaign, "Tullow will continue to implement its Shared Prosperity strategy through a strong local content programme with suppliers in Ghana, the professional and technical development of Ghanaian nationals and continued investment in STEM education, enterprise development and shared infrastructure".



The Ghana portfolio has a large resource base with extensive infrastructure already in place.