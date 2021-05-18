Jospong, Florence Larbi win top CEO awards

Business News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong has been named the "CEO of the Decade" in the Environment and Sanitation Sector at the 5th Ghana CEO summit organized in Accra.



The awards were in recognition of the sterling leadership exhibited by Dr Agyepong in the Environment and Sanitation sector, which saw the establishments of integrated waste management mechanisms as well as ongoing waste recycling plants in all 16 regions of Ghana.



Also, the Chief Operating Officer of the Environment and Sanitation Cluster of the Jospong Group Mrs Florence Larbi received the Women Excellence Leadership award for Business Leadership Sector and was inducted into the "CEO Hall of Fame" for excelling in Corporate leadership.



Speaking in an interview with the media, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Jospong Group, Madam Sophia Kudjordji was full of appreciation for the organisers and indicated that the Jospong Group of companies is a Group that is driven by passion with a focus on improving people's lives and their environment and will stop at nothing to do that.



She said the Group in addition to its excellent delivery on waste collection is now providing sustainable Environmental Sanitation infrastructure both for municipal solid waste and liquid waste to put Ghana at par with other developed countries and make value out the waste for improved health and wellbeing of the citizenry.



"These infrastructures, provide practical solutions to manage all kinds of waste, provide jobs and also serve as centres of excellence for learning for our students in environmental engineering. It also goes to prove that with necessary support from Government, Ghanaian businesses can transform this country when given the opportunity,” She noted and referred to the construction of the recycling compost plants under construction across the country and the multiplier effect it will have on job creation for the youth.



The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia who presented the awards to the recipients in a keynote address indicated that the digital transformation of the economy is yielding results as Government converted all unique Ghana Card numbers into Tax Identification Numbers (TIN).



He said the ongoing registration of sim cards with Ghana Cards will migrate most Ghanaians into a digital database as those who fail to register their sim cards will lose them by June or July.



The Ghana CEO Summit brings together Business Leaders, Heads of States, CEOs to deliberate and helps unlock Ghana's economic potential by offering concrete, innovative and actionable solutions to build the country and business leaders.



The theme for this year's edition is "Digital Transformation: Powering Business and Government Reset for a Post-Pandemic Economic Resilience. A Public-Private Sector Dialogue".