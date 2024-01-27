John Mahama to win 2024 elections - Fitch Solutions

Business News of Saturday, 27 January 2024

The UK-based rating agency, Fitch Solutions, has forecasted a victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its leader John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 elections.



The agency said in its latest report that the poor performance of Ghana's economy under the current administration will sway many voters to the opposition.



Mike Kruinger, the Senior Country Risk Analyst of Fitch Solutions, said that Ghana is among the key markets that will see significant political changes in the next few years.



"We do forecast important changes in key markets such as South Africa and Ghana. In Ghana likewise, we believe that the level of the living standards is giving the opposition candidate John Mahama a lead on the polls. This margin shifts away from the incumbent preferred successor that is the current Vice President Dr Bawumia Mahamudu," he said.



The prediction from Fitch Solutions has added up to the number of agencies and institutions that have predicted victory for the NDC.



Most of them point to the current economic crisis for the win for the NDC.



Presently in the race, there is the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawuia, leading the New patriotic Party, and former President John Dramani Mahama leading the National Democratic Congress.



Other individuals have expressed their interest in joining the presidential race in the 2024 general elections.



They include, Alan Kyeremanten leading an apolitical group, Movement for Change, Nana Kwame Bediako, leading the New Force Movement and others.



