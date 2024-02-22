John Mahama to host 2024 NDC Policy Dialogue in Eastern Region

Business News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is expected to host the 2024 Policy Dialogue in the Eastern Region on the 22nd and 23rd of February, 2024.



This programme aims to deliberate on the NDC's policy priorities for the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for December 7, 2024.



The Dialogue would also concentrate on the 24-hour economy and prioritize policy proposals to transform Ghana.



Some 200 experts, pooled from the Minority Caucus of Parliament and the Social Democratic LAB thematic groups comprising Human Development, Finance and Economy and Governance, will participate in the Dialogue.



According to the press release issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of the NDC Social Democracy LAB dated February 21 2024, the Dialogue is in preparation towards the 2024 manifesto development process and will prepare the grounds for a strategic, efficient and lean government come January 2025.