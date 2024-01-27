John Mahama promises to revive AngloGold Ashanti

Business News of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former president John Dramani Mahama has promised to revitalize AngloGold Ashanti, creating more jobs for Obuasi residents and host communities to boost the local economy.



He made this promise during a dialogue with traditional authorities in Adansi as part of his extensive stakeholder engagement tour in the Ashanti region.



He also pledged to restore an abandoned industrial hub, stressing its origin as a solution to workforce lay-offs during a stop in operations at the gold mine.



Mahama refuted allegations of obstructing AngloGold Ashanti’s operations during his administration, pointing out his support for initiatives like the Obuasi Deep Decline, launched to improve operations at the gold mine.



The former president also highlighted his role in the establishment of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Obuasi campus, during his term, promising comprehensive measures to drive regional development.



“In countries with mineral extraction, development often follows. South Africa, for example, has seen positive changes due to mining. We aim to leverage the benefits of mining in Adansi and neighbouring communities for their development,” he said.



Addressing concerns about electoral violence and fatalities during the 2020 elections, the NDC flagbearer expressed regrets and assured traditional leaders of the NDC’s commitment to fostering peace in the upcoming 2024 elections.



“We are peaceful people as NDC, and we hope and promise that there will be no violence or deaths in the 2024 elections. It is rather unfortunate that lives were lost in the 2020 general elections.



“We promise as a party to abide by the rules governing the elections to ensure a peaceful 2024 process. I would also plead with traditional authorities to engage the other political parties for a peaceful election,” the flagbearer of NDC assured.



ID/MA



