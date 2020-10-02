Business News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: International Advertising Association i

Joel E. Nettey to be sworn in as IAA President

Joel E. Nettey

The International Advertising Association is set to induct its Senior Vice President, Joel Edmund Nettey, as its World President and Chairman for the 2020-2022 period. Joel will be the first African to lead the IAA, the global compass for marketing and communications.



“I have admired the work of members of this Association for many years as well as the Association’s proclivity for excellence in all areas of the Marketing Communications Industry, so it is an honor to be selected to lead this outstanding team. My election is indeed an acknowledgement of strides made in Marketing Communications in Africa.



With the help and support of the executives and all members of the IAA, the continued success of the Association will be ensured as we position ourselves to take on new opportunities,” said Mr. Nettey.



Joel, will lead a team of 25 Executive Committee members from a host of countries including Australia, Austria, India, Italy, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Poland, Russia, Romania, UAE, UK, and USA among others.



“Joel Nettey is an astute and seasoned leader in the Marketing Communications sphere in Ghana and beyond; with a proven track record for building brands and providing distinctive solutions to brands across Africa.



He is known for championing growth and development in all his endeavors and creating a consistent and steady winning culture making him an excellent candidate for the position. We are excited to welcome Joel as the President for the International Advertising Association” said Srinivasan Swamy, the outgoing President.



Joel Nettey has over twenty years of experience leading, creating and shaping campaigns for some of the most iconic brands. He is the Chief Executive of The Ninani Group in Ghana, which comprises ReZultz Advertising, Interactive Digital, Touchpoint Magna Carta, Brand Alert and Innova DDB Ghana. He is also the immediate Past President of the Advertising Association of Ghana.



The IAA which is headquartered in New York was established in 1938. It is the only global association that represents all areas of the marketing and communications industry.



During the period of its existence, the IAA has championed key industry issues such as freedom of commercial speech, self-regulation, responsible advertising, education and professional development.

