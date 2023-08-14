It won't be easy to pay back our loans - Stranded Onion sellers cry for help

Business News of Monday, 14 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some members of the Onion Sellers Association of Ghana stranded at the Benin border have once again called on government to come to their aid.



Spokesperson for the group, Ali Umar, in an interview with Citi Business News said the inability for them to cross the border to Ghana will have a toll on their businesses.



He explained that some of his members borrowed monies from individuals and financial institutions to go for the onions, therefore, lack of quick intervention will render them financially incapable to settle their back.



“Our trucks are still at the border, they are not able to allow them to come over. We need support from the government because some of us have to go and borrow money,” Ali Umar said.



“…So if it has come like this, it is not easy to pay the money back. So we really need the support. If the government can support us with something, we will be really grateful,” he added.



The Benin border has been locked due to the coup in Niger, leaving the drivers of the onions stranded for weeks at the border.



Following the Benin border closure, some traders, including Ghanaian onion sellers have been left stranded.



These onion sellers fear their goods would be rotten if the border is not opened anytime soon for them to sell them on the Ghanaian market.



SA/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:















