It will take a miracle for Akufo-Addo to sack Ofori-Atta – Clement Apaak

Business News of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has said with the turn of events in parliament, it will only take a miracle for President Akufo-Addo to sack the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The lawmaker expressed disappointment at how the Members of Parliament on the majority side abandoned parliament before the voting on the censure motion.



He said the majority side should be left to the better judgment of Ghanaians adding that “their constituents are disappointed, Ghanaians are seeing them as cowards.”



“If they think that this argument of seeing through the budget and Appropriation bill and IMF before he is fired or resigns is the way to go, Ghanaians are the better judges and their constituents are waiting to punish them," he said.



“I don’t think they went back to their constituents after the President and other party executives had engaged them to present that plea to them. We have been asked to wait for him to complete these assignments before he’s taken out of office do you agree or not? I didn’t hear them say that,” the MP stated on Metro TV.



He continued: “So they can say we are being mischievous, we have done our part, they will have to answer to the good people of Ghana. But I don’t believe that this finance minister is going anywhere. I don’t think the President has the will to let him go. Mark my words, I have said that it will be a miracle for Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo to let Ken Ofori-Atta go.”



Mr. Apaak said he cannot fathom why despite the prevailing economic circumstances “they are still making excuses that Ken Ofori Atta must stay in Office.”