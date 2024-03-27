'It's very insulting' – John Jinapor on NAPO's dumsor timetable comment

Business News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

John Jinapor, the Minority’s spokesperson on energy in Parliament, has condemned Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s recent comment about the demand for a load-shedding “dumsor” timetable.



According to him, it is unfortunate for the minister to make such remarks.



Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is facing intense backlash after dismissing appeals for a load-shedding timetable amidst ongoing electricity supply irregularities.



Opposition members of Parliament's Energy Committee have opposed his reasoning behind the persistent power disruptions.



Responding to Opoku Prempeh’s comment in an interview on Joy News, John Jinapor stated "When the people say the outages are too many, give us the timetable to plan, the minister says those who are asking for the timetable should go and prepare the timetable themselves. It is extremely unfortunate, very insulting,"



The criticism follows a recent directive by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), mandating the Electricity Company of Ghana to devise a load-shedding timetable within 24 hours.



Meanwhile, Nana Amuasi, the Executive Director of the Institute of Energy Security, criticized the Minister's remarks, suggesting they stemmed from a lack of understanding of the situation.



Dr. Prempeh equated the demand for a load-shedding timetable with harbouring ill intentions toward the nation. He asserted, "Let those who want the timetable bring it. I don't know of any timetable because the ECG has said it is not necessary. Why would someone just wish evil for the country?"



