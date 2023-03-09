It’s like Ghana’s marking scheme is playing the blame game – Prof. Bokpin on SONA

Business News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An Economist, Prof. Godfred Bokpin, has stated that Ghanaian politicians do not take responsibility for the consequences of their actions and inactions.



According to him, the default of every government since independence is to blame others for their problems.



This was after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered the state of the nation address in parliament on March 8, 2023.



“It’s not only this government if you look at the narrative from 1992 across the two major political parties, but it’s also as though the marking scheme is blaming it on others, don’t admit wrongdoing,” he is quoted by myjoyonline.com.



During the President’s SONA he noted that Ghana’s economy was on a good track until the COVID-19 pandemic struck. He also admitted that the country is currently facing hardships.



Prof. Bokpin stated that Ghana’s leaders act immaturely when it’s time to take responsibility.



“Whilst we agree with the President that we are in an economic mess we disagree with the President on what has brought us here and this is where Ghana’s immaturity shows up again.



“After 66 years of independence, we are unable to admit wrongdoing and own up as responsible adults who are capable of managing our own country and that is unfortunate,” he said.



