It is a crime to charge patrons in dollars – Ghana Hotels Association

Business News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Greater Accra Regional Chair of the Ghana Hotels Association, Benjamin Afunya has disclosed hotels across the country do not quote their rates or charge patrons in dollars.



According to him, it is a crime for hotels in the country to charge patrons in any foreign currency for services rendered.



“We do not charge or quote in dollars but we only charge patrons in cedis. It is a crime to do that and if you visit any hotel and you’re billed in dollars, you can report them to the police”, he said.



In an interview on Happy98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra show hosted by Doctar Cann themed, ‘COVID-19 a year on; The recovery of the Tourism industry amidst COVID-19’, Benjamin mentioned, “It is illegal for a hotel to charge its customers in dollars. Members of the Ghana Hotels Association do not charge patrons in dollars”.



Benjamin disclosed that this is in line with directives set for them by the Bank of Ghana.



“The BoG has given us the directive not to charge any customer in dollars," he said.



The Ghana Hotels Association however frequently makes rounds to inspect and enforce this directive.



On his authority, regardless of this directive affecting them, they will still regard it.



“This directive has worried us because some of the things we buy to run our hotels are sold to us in dollars. The unstable nature of the cedi also affects us but everyone should know that we are still charging our customers in cedis”.