It costs more to produce poultry in Ghana than to import - Bryan Acheampong

Business News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, has revealed that poultry production in Ghana is more expensive than importing, leading many to opt for imported poultry.



Speaking on the GTV breakfast show, he explained that small poultry farms lack the resources to upgrade their infrastructure, making them unable to compete with imported products.



Mr Acheampong noted that due to the higher cost of locally produced chickens, consumers often choose imported ones without considering the health implications.



“Poultry production in Ghana is at 15,000 metric tons, while our consumption stands at 324,000 metric tons, representing only 5% of sufficiency,” he remarked.



He emphasized that imported chickens often contain chemicals, unlike locally produced ones, which are healthier.



The high prices of locally produced chickens have led consumers to favour imported ones, resulting in a decline in the poultry farming industry.



“However, we now have the tools to address these challenges,” he concluded.



