Isaac Amoako-Mensah adjuged Outstanding Young CEO of 2019

Isaac Amoako-Mensah ,Group President of CAGL Group

The Group President of CAGL Group, Mr. Isaac Amoako-Mensah has emerged the “OUTSTANDING YOUNG CEO OF THE YEAR – 2019” at the 10th Corporate Executives Awards celebration.



The Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) annually honours the country’s Greatest Entrepreneurs, Business, and Corporate Executives who have distinguished themselves over the years.



After nine prestigious editions, the EFG was proud to present Ghana’s first-ever virtual Award show that recognized Corporate Entrepreneurship due to the ban on conferences and social activities announced by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.



Award winners were honoured through a virtual live broadcast scheduled on Sunday July 18, 2020 live from Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.



The Corporate Executives Award criteria are for corporate executives who have demonstrated Corporate Leadership, Sustained Business Performance, Integrity, Vision, and Innovation within the year under review; in this case 2019.



In her remarks, Amb. Sullivan stated “These and many similar examples of Ghanaian ingenuity give me confidence that we will overcome the challenges of COVID-19. I look forward to a better future in which we are partnering even more closely to achieve our shared goals of expanding two-way trade and investment, recovering from this pandemic, and bolstering Ghana’s already vibrant entrepreneurial spirit. With your leadership, dedication, and collaboration, I know we can succeed”.



Congratulations to you Mr. Isaac Amoako-Mensah in contributing to the building of the Ghanaian economy! You are most admired and celebrated.



Other dignitaries present at the event were the Colombian Ambassador Dean of Diplomatic Corps as Special Guest, Mrs Stephanie Sullivan, the United States Ambassador as the Guest Speaker, Mr Sugandh Rajaram, the Indian High Commissioner and Mrs Lulu Xingwana, and the South African High Commissioner as the Guests of Honour.





