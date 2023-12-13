Isaac Adongo now Ranking Member for the Finance Committee of Parliament

Business News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has been confirmed as Ranking Member for the Finance Committee of Parliament.



Adongo, until his confirmation, had been acting as the Minority Spokesperson on Finance, following the appointment of Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson as Minority Leader.



The Ajumako-Enyam-Essiam MP had served as ranking member for the committee since the beginning of the 7th parliament.



Parliament has adopted the report of the Selection Committee, which explained the changes in the composition of a number of committees is as a result of the Kumawu and Assin North by-elections, as well as the shakeup in the front bench of the Minority.



According to the committee, the other reason is the appointment of some MPs as ministers and deputy ministers by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Aside Isaac Adongo, who is now the Ranking Member for the Finance Committee, the MP for Bia East, Richard Acheampong, has been made his deputy.



MP for Yendi, Farouk Umar Aliu Mahama, is the new Chairman for the Committee on Government Assurance. The son of the late Vice President Aliu Mahama, until his movement, was chairing the Gender and Children Committee.



That committee now has Asokwa MP Patricia Appiagyei as its chair.



MP for Asante Akyem North Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi is the new Chairman for the Foreign Affairs Committee, taking over from Bryan Acheampong who is now the Minister for Food and Agriculture.



Anyaa Sowutuom MP, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, is now Vice Chairman for the Committee on Foreign Affairs.



Subin MP and former Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Eugene Boakye Antwi, now chairs the Committee on Employment, Social Welfare and State Enterprises.



Former Deputy Ranking Member for the Committee on Roads and Transport and MP for Wassa, East Isaac Adjei Mensah, has now been elevated to take over from Governs Kwame Agbodza as ranking. The Adaklu MP had been made the Minority Chief Whip in the shakeup of the front bench.



The changes also saw MP for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, becoming the ranking member for the Subsidiary Legislation Committee, one of the committees chaired by the Minority, with Dormaa East MP, Paul Apreku Twum-Barimah, as his deputy.



The Judiciary Committee also now has MP for Ayawaso East, Naser Toure Mahama, as deputy ranking.



The closeness of the numbers in the 8th parliament; NDC 137, NPP 137+1 and the constitutional requirement for presidents to appoint at least half of ministers from the legislature has made it possible for even first time MPs to rise to leadership positions.